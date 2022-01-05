Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman catches escaped lion, walks down the street while carrying it in her arms. Watch
trending

Woman catches escaped lion, walks down the street while carrying it in her arms. Watch

The video opens to show the woman walking past a few cars while holding the big cat in her arms.
The image shows a woman carrying a lion in her arms.(Screengrab)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 02:34 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

In a video, which is equal parts amusing and shocking, a woman is seen walking down a street while carrying a lion in her arms. The video, which is now being re-shared by many, has gone all kinds of viral. It has also prompted people to share varied comments. Chances are it’ll leave you flabbergasted too.

“Hate when this happens,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the video. The video opens to show the woman walking past a few cars while holding the big cat in her arms.

The lion, which is actually a pet, was wandering on the roads in Sabahiya area in Kuwait after escaping, reports Arab Times.

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared on January 3, has gathered more than 4.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. People also expressed several comments.

“Can’t believe you can just grab them like that,” wrote a Twitter user. “It looks like a very young lion. Big but still in the cub phase,” posted another. “I cannot stop watching this,” commented a third.

According to UPI, in Kuwait, exotic animals, including lions, are legal to be kept as pets.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Pulwama encounter
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Australia vs England, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score
Shantanu Thakur
India Covid cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP