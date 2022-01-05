Woman catches escaped lion, walks down the street while carrying it in her arms. Watch

In a video, which is equal parts amusing and shocking, a woman is seen walking down a street while carrying a lion in her arms. The video, which is now being re-shared by many, has gone all kinds of viral. It has also prompted people to share varied comments. Chances are it’ll leave you flabbergasted too.

“Hate when this happens,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the video. The video opens to show the woman walking past a few cars while holding the big cat in her arms.

The lion, which is actually a pet, was wandering on the roads in Sabahiya area in Kuwait after escaping, reports Arab Times.

The video, since being shared on January 3, has gathered more than 4.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. People also expressed several comments.

“Can’t believe you can just grab them like that,” wrote a Twitter user. “It looks like a very young lion. Big but still in the cub phase,” posted another. “I cannot stop watching this,” commented a third.

According to UPI, in Kuwait, exotic animals, including lions, are legal to be kept as pets.

What are your thoughts on the video?

