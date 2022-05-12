Woman comes back from office, gets ‘jaadu ki jhappi’ from cute dog. Watch

Dogs love their pet parents very much. With their adorable antics, they never fail to win the hearts of their humans. Also, the pooches absolutely miss their parents when they are away. That is why most of them don’t miss a chance to show their happiness when they reunite with their hoomans. Just like the way it is shown in this wonderful video. The clip showcases a dog named Mojo giving a ‘jaadu ki jhappi’ to its pet mom after she returns home from work.

The video opens to show a woman sitting on her knees on the floor with the dog standing in front of him. Within moments, they hug each other and it is a wonderful sight. The post is shared with a descriptive caption on the Instagram page dedicated to the pooch. The bio explains that he is “unapologetically grumpy” and loves snoozing. It also explains that Mojo’s pet parents are Ekta Gandhi and Vikramjeet Singh. It is his pet dad who captured the wonderful video.

“Mojo is our baby (but with paws). All our major life decisions have always revolved around him or his comfort and will never change. I am sure of this being an emotion across all Dog Parents reading me. He became our little way before pandemic but the love and emotions have only gotten deeper throughout these times of functioning from home. Through all the rounds of stress, fear, anxiety, frustration and confusion in the last 2 years, he has been the CALM to our CHAOS,” it reads,

“And with the growing normalcy, the uneasiness of getting back to work by leaving him behind gave me jitters. But this BOY is such a BRAVE kid. I keep a watch on him through home cameras but to see him confused and unsure of our unavailability with no one to comfort had definitely come as a hard call which we eventually took. And now, this little cow is so beautifully adjusting with this that it is only making us fall for him with every passing dawn,” the caption further explains.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video, since being posted on April 21, has gathered more than 66,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Absolutely. My aaron does the same. But one pawistive thing is we have 3 Bois. So they chill throughout the day. Only way way to make sure they are not lonely is to get another sibling for them,” shared a pet parent. “It’s a best feeling in this world, love my snowy girl a lot,” commented another. “This is so relatable,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?