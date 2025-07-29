Woman crashes SUV into glass door while reversing as people run for cover: Terrifying moment captured on camera

A video of a car crashing into a glass door, smashing it into pieces while the bystanders run for cover, has surfaced on social media. According to an X user, the incident occurred at Hotel Ramada in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. A scary incident where an SUV crashed into a glass door, smashing it into pieces. (Screengrab (X))

“Bareilly: A woman lawyer lost control while reversing her car, crashed through the main gate of Hotel Ramada, and drove inside. Glass shattered, people ran to save themselves. CCTV footage has surfaced,” an X user wrote while posting the video.

What does the video show?

The CCTV footage shows the incident that occurred on July 25 at around 11:00 pm. It shows several people standing in front of the hotel. Then, a car starts to reverse, but suddenly, the SUV speeds up and smashes the glass door.

People instantly scatter to avoid the car and the falling glass. The car, with its rear lights on, comes to a stop inside the hotel lobby.

According to an Indian Today report, the SUV crashed into the hotel's reception area after the woman lost control of the car. The dramatic footage shows how a major tragedy was narrowly avoided.

Here’s the video going viral on social media:

People had a lot to say about the video. An individual posted, “Why is the other car slowly sneaking out? Not even stopping or worried, because their car also hit it at the front?” Another added, “We must abandon the ‘not my problem’ mindset in these situations. One person focused on saving his cake, while the second car drove off without checking if help was needed.”

A third expressed, “Reversing is hard.” A fourth wrote, “Driving tests should be way tougher in India as in Western countries.”

According to a Free Press Journal (FPJ) report, Baradari Police Station Inspector Dhananjay Pandey visited the hotel after the crash. However, no legal charges were filed in the matter.

Reportedly, the matter was resolved mutually by the hotel management and the driver's family.