Woman dances with sister wearing their father’s blazer on her wedding. Watch

Weddings are one of the most special days in a person’s life. It is a day when you want to be close to your family and loved ones. If someone has lost a parent, they really miss them that day. It is a dream for many women to dance with their father on their wedding. To make up for her father’s absence, a woman danced with her sister wearing their father’s blazer on her wedding. Their father had passed away before the woman’s wedding and she wanted to dance with him on her special day. The video is really heart-melting to watch and may leave you teary-eyed.

The video was posted by the page wedabout on Instagram two days ago and it has got more than 77,000 views so far. “Chhaya lost her father before her wedding. But like every bride, she wanted to dance with him on her wedding. So her sister wore her father’s blazer and twirled away the mother and bride. Everyone was in tears. But everyone felt his presence around,” says the text on the video explaining the context. The girl wearing a blue blazer can be seen dancing with her sister on her wedding and their mother.

“We knew you were watching over us, we felt you around us, every moment of happiness and emotions you were a part of us. Then, now and forever. We miss you each day and remember you every moment Dad,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“So sweet,” commented an Instagram user along with heart emojis. “Aaah I felt it so hard, bless you dears,” posted another.

The bride in the video is identified as Chhaya Bhajanka. She is an architect and a landscape designer according to her Instagram bio.

What are your thoughts about this heartwarming video of the woman dancing with her sister on her wedding?





