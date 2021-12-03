Home / Trending / Woman falls off moving train in West Bengal, policeman’s prompt actions save her life. Watch
Woman falls off moving train in West Bengal, policeman’s prompt actions save her life. Watch

South Eastern Railway took to Twitter to share the video of a policeman saving a woman's life. 
The image shows the policeman saving a woman's life at a station in West Bengal.(Twitter/@serailwaykol)
Published on Dec 03, 2021 06:21 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The different divisions of the Indian Railways often take to their official Twitter handles to share videos that show how dangerous it can be to board or de-board a moving train. Just like this video shared on the Twitter handle dedicated to South Eastern Railway. The clip shows a policeman jumping into actions to save a life of a woman after she falls off a moving train.

“Yesterday, 2 lady passengers tried to deboard Santragachi- Anand Vihar Express in running condition at Purulia station. Losing balance, both of them tripped on the platform. Sri Bablu Kumar, on duty Sub Inspector of RPF, ran immediately and saved them from a fatal accident,” they wrote while explaining the situation.

The video opens to show a train leaving a platform and suddenly two women starts getting down. While one of them falls on the platform away from the moving train, the other person lands in a dangerous spot. Almost instantly, a policeman rushes towards the second woman and drags her to safety.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared November 30. Since being posted it has accumulated over 2,200 views. Many appreciated the cop for his quick actions.

“Nice job,” wrote a Twitter user. “Really a marvellous job. Such persons need to be honoured,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

