Woman finds six-leaf clover but her dog gobbles it. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such adorable animals and their antics are so cute to watch. Even if they do something which their owners don’t like, it’s hard to be angry with them. Like this video posted on Instagram by the page Dog that shows a woman who has just found a six-leaf clover, which is considered to be a lucky charm. But what happens afterwards is really hilarious and adorable to watch.

The video was posted one day ago and it has got over 1.6 million views so far. “He’s the only good luck charm that she needs,” says the text on the video. In the video, the woman has found a six-leaf clover and is just looking at it. However, her dog comes and snatches it from her hands. The dog gobbles the clover before she has even finished speaking and it is so adorable to watch.

“I think he claimed that energy,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Idk finding a 6 leaf clover and then a dog appearing is real lucky,” commented an Instagram user. “He said we make our own luck lol,” posted another. “Doggo was like “Yum! Lucky Charms!” reads another comment.

The video was originally posted by the account Thebernerbunch two days ago where it has got over 2.1 million views. The dog in the video is a Bernese Mountain Dog.

What are your thoughts about this dog eating the good luck charm?