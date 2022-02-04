Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman flawlessly pleats orange saree, pairs it with blouse of unusual colour

Tia Bhuva, founder and CEO of TiaBhuva.com, posted the saree-related video on her Instagram page.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the woman wearing saree.(Instagram/@tiabhuva)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 04:30 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are some for whom wearing a saree is nothing less than a Herculean task. If you are among them, then here is a video that may give you a tip or two on how to wear it flawlessly. Even if are not taking notes, there is a chance that this woman’s flawless way of wearing saree will leave you stunned.

Tia Bhuva, founder and CEO of TiaBhuva.com, posted the video on her Instagram page. “Mauve crop + Mauve Saree Silhouette from @tiabhuvadotcom paired with this gorgeous orange saree. Most unlikely pairing but it’s one of my favs! What are your fav colour combos?,” she wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared just three hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 2,600 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post several appreciative comments.

“Stunning,” wrote an Instagram user. “It is an earthly yet dashing combo. I love them,” shared another, “How can you be sooooo perfect????” expressed a third. “It’s took so simple but trust meh meri jaan nikal jati hai…,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

