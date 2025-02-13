Woman gave 30 lakh to psychic who promised help with one-sided love. Now she wants a refund

A woman in Canada says she regrets giving CAD $50,000 to a ‘love psychic’ who promised to make her crush fall in love with her. Joanne Whalen forked over more than ₹30 lakh in hopes of transforming her unrequited love into a real romance, reported CTV News. A Canadian woman is seeking a refund of ₹ 30 lakh from her love psychic (Representational image)

Unfortunately for Whalen, the woman who promised to help her – a self-proclaimed psychic – did nothing of the sort. Instead, she was scammed out of her money and is now seeking a refund.

Here’s what happened

According to CTV News, Whitby resident Joanne Whalen began visiting the psychic in 2013 after separating from her husband. She said she found the process of visiting psychics “fun and entertaining.”

In time, she told this psychic, named Julia, that she wanted to start a new romance.

“When she did the reading, she found there was a man, and I said, ‘Yes there is a man I like at the gym.’ She told me, ‘I can bring this man closer to you for $550,’” said Whalen.

The Canadian woman handed over the money. Over the course of the next few months, the psychic demanded more and more money from her, claiming she needed it to make the love connection happen.

“I transferred $12,000 to $15,000 but she wanted cash, so I was dropping off lots and lots of cash at her house,” said Whalen.

It wasn’t just cash that the so-called psychic wanted. She also asked Whalen to purchase gold bars, claiming they were to be used in ceremonies to make love blossom.

Over the course of one year, Whalen transferred $50,232 to Julia. Still, her crush never materialised into a romance.

Seeking a refund

The Whitby woman now wants a full refund.

“I was so trapped in it mentally because I was so scared,” she said, according to CTV News. “I said to her, ‘If everything is going so great why isn’t anything happening? I’m paying you thousands and thousands of dollars and I’m getting nothing.’’’

Julia the psychic, however, maintains that love did not blossom because Whalen did not follow her instructions correctly.

“She didn’t complete the work, that is the problem. Everything she wanted I gave her. She wanted different services and that’s what I gave her,” said Julia.

Whalen is not buying this. She claims to have now understood that the whole thing was a trap.

“I would say don’t start anything with a psychic because once you start, it’s a trap,” Whalen told CTV News Toronto.