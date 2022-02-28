Woman gets surprise visit from sister on her birthday. Watch wholesome video

The best birthday celebrations are often the ones where the people you love surround you. However, at times it may happen that they miss your party due to various reasons. That is what this woman turning 18 years old thought was happening with her when her sister said she won’t be able to return from France due to work. However, the situation took a sweet turn when the sister decided to surprise her with a visit and that too while she was getting her picture clicked during the celebration. Shared on Instagram, the wholesome video will make you go aww.

Instagram user Mai posted the video on her personal page. “I came home early from France after being an au pair for 4 months. The surprise was successful,” she wrote while posting the video. The video was later re-posted by another Insta page. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 1.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing.

The video opens to show a woman standing behind two people capturing a picture. At first the birthday girl fails to notice her sister standing behind her. However, soon she realises and her reaction to it is super sweet. Text appearing on the screen also adds context to the situation. “I surprised my sister on her 18th birthday,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The wholesome post has prompted people to share various kinds of replies. Many couldn’t stop commenting how much they like the clip.

“She knew from her touch,” wrote an Instagram user. “They must be besties,” posted another. “The woman was too stunned to scream,” expressed a third.

Mai also posted another share with pictures of herself and her sister. “I can’t explain how much I missed you. I’m so happy to be back and being able to celebrate your birthday together was truly wonderful. To the best sister in the world! I love you,” she wrote while posting the beautiful photographs.

