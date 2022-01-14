Woman gives birth on bus in Rio de Janeiro, fellow passengers help with delivery

A woman, travelling on a bus in Rio de Janeiro, gave birth to a baby boy with help of her fellow passengers. A post about the incident is now winning people’s hearts. There is a chance that the wholesome share will win you over too.

The post is shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. “Woman gives birth on a bus in Rio de Janeiro with help of fellow passengers. When the bus driver realized that woman's water broke and was in labor, he detoured the bus to the hospital. The bus arrived at Rocha Faria Hospital where passengers quickly jumped off request help from hospital staff and others stayed on the bus to assist in the labor. The bus applauded as the mother exited the bus. 'It was very exciting. It was very beautiful, everyone there helping out. We were a little late, but it was for a good cause’,” reads the caption. The share is complete with a video.

They also shared some more information in the comments section. “Mother and son are doing great and recuperating at the hospital according to the municipal health department,” they added.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared about 16 hours ago, has gathered nearly 50,000 likes and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Bravo,” wrote an Instagram user. “How beautiful,” shared another. “Humanity at its finest,” expressed a third. “Omg! Amazing,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

