Woman helps swan stranded on bridge to get back to waterbody. Watch

The incident of the woman helping the swan took place at Berlin, Germany.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the swam swimming away.(Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 07:16 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are various kinds of animal related videos shared on the Internet. Amid those, the videos that show humans taking a step to help animals in need never fail to win people’s hearts. Those are the videos that often fill people’s hearts with a warm feeling too. Case in point, this video showcasing a woman helping a swan. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a wide smile too.

The video captures an incident that took place in Berlin, Germany. The video opens to show a woman trying to grab the wings of a swan. Though the bird initially resists, the woman finally manages to get hold of the creature. The clip then shows her picking up the animal and putting it in the waterbody. The video ends with the bird swimming away.

Turns out, the woman was strolling on the bridge when she saw the bird stuck there. That is when she decided to help the bird.

