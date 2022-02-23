Woman hugs and consoles dog, calls him ‘beta’. Watch adorable video

The bond between a dog and its human is something very special. There are also videos on the Internet which capture that sweet relationship and those are the videos that are absolutely amazing to watch. There is now a latest inclusion to that super adorable category of pet videos. It is a clip showcasing a woman hugging and consoling a dog while calling her “beta.” There is a chance that the woman’s affection for the pooch and the dog’s reaction while hugging the human will leave you emotional.

The video is posted on the personal Instagram page of the dog named Bruno. “Every pain is gone......when my mummy hugs me tight...love you maa,” reads the caption posted along with the super adorable video.

The clip opens to show the woman sitting on a bed with the dog on her lap. She is seen hugging the pooch tightly and consoling him. A few moments into the clip, she also scolds another human, not entirely visible in the video, for making the dog sad. Throughout the rest of the video, she keeps on petting her furry baby and sweetly calling him “beta.”

Take a look at the video that may prompt you to say who is cutting the onions:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has already gathered more than 89,000 likes and counting. The post has also received several comments from people. Many wrote how the video left them emotional.

“Cutest thing I saw on the Internet today,” wrote a Twitter user. “Maa to maa hoti hai,” posted another. “Cutest,” commented a third. “OMG! Respect,” expressed a fourth. There were many who shared heart emotions while reacting to the video.

What are your thoughts on the video?