Woman in China accidentally roasts newly hatched chick while trying to keep it warm after heating lamp catches fire

A woman in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, accidentally roasted a newborn chick while attempting to keep it warm with a heating lamp, according to the South China Morning Post. The woman, surnamed Yang, had successfully hatched the chick using an incubation machine in early January. Concerned about the bird's comfort, she reportedly switched to a larger heating lamp and covered the coop with a towel to maintain a higher temperature. The woman noticed a burnt smell and discovered the coop had caught fire.(Pexel)

However, within half an hour, Yang noticed a burnt smell and discovered the coop had caught fire, fully roasting the chick. Expressing remorse over the incident, Yang said she felt guilty and pledged to care for another chick after purchasing a new egg.

Dogs, chickens dead in heat lamp fire

In a tragic series of incidents earlier this January in Texas, the Seguin Fire Department (SFD) responded to three deadly fires caused by heat lamps within 48 hours, resulting in the deaths of several animals and significant property damage, reported KENS5.

The first incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Tuesday when a fire broke out in a chicken coop. Officials reported that a heat lamp used to keep the chickens warm sparked the blaze, killing all the chickens inside.

Just three hours later, SFD was called to a garage fire on Huber Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found the detached garage engulfed in flames. A car was completely destroyed, and another nearby vehicle was damaged. Authorities suspect a heat lamp used to keep two dogs warm ignited the fire, leading to the deaths of both animals.

Another incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a structure fire broke out in a two-story split home on Weber Road. One side of the home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived. The homeowner managed to rescue two dogs but tragically lost a third. Fire officials believe another heat lamp was the source of the fire.

Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner emphasised the need for extra precautions when using heat lamps, stating, “Protective cages should be placed around heat lamps, and they should be positioned securely to avoid contact with flammable items like curtains and bedding.”

Also read: Elephant visits hospital to bid emotional farewell to its ailing caretaker: 'A bond beyond words'