Woman jumps on rope while wearing high heels to create record. Watch

The video of the woman jumping on a rope while wearing high heels to create a record was shared on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video posted by Guinness World Records, shows the woman making the record while jumping on rope wearing high heels.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 09:55 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Guinness World Records’ Instagram page is filled with videos showcasing people making amazing records. Most of those records leave people absolutely stunned and the videos capturing them are intriguing to watch. Just like this clip that showcases a woman jumping on a rope while wearing a pair of high heels. There is a chance that her skillful performance will make you want to say “Wow”.

“Most bum bounces in high heels on a slackline in one min, 25 by Olga Henry,” the organisation wrote while posting the video. They also added several hashtags and one of them is Santa Monica Beach – indicating the place where she showcased her performance. The beach is located in California, USA.

Though short, the clip of the record is absolutely interesting to watch. The video shows a woman, wearing high heels, jumping on a rope with absolutely ease. What is even more wonderful to see is her acing the feat while sporting a huge smile.

Take a look at the video posted by Guinness World Records on Instagram:

The video has been posted about ten hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. While some were simply stunned by this amazing skill, a few questioned why someone would create such a record.

“So random,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s already hard to do but in HEELS?!” posted another. “Why is this a record,” asked a third. “Wow. That’s really impressive,” exclaimed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this very interesting and unusual record?

