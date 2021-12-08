Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman keeps on kissing cat, feline’s reaction after each one may crack you up
trending

Woman keeps on kissing cat, feline’s reaction after each one may crack you up

The video of the woman kissing her cat and the feline's reaction to it was posted on Instagram.
The image shows the woman kissing its cat.(Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 10:11 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pet parents often love to show their affection for their furry babies by cuddling and kissing them. However, do you think the pets like it too? We don’t know about others, but this cute cat is certainly not a big fan of being kissed and that too repeatedly. And the video that captures the cat’s reactions on being kissed is absolutely hilarious.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page called @dontstopmeowing and later re-shared on another Insta page. “I don’t want your love hooman!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a text that reads, “Let’s see how many kisses my cat can take.” The video shows exactly that and the pet’s reaction to the gestures. We won’t give away all the fun, so take a look at the video.

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared about 20 hours ago has gathered more than 1.9 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“We almost witnessed a meowder,” joked an Instagram user. “All cat lovers are conditioned to provide our love to those who don’t need it,” shared another. “Her Attitude changes per kiss,” observed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram cat
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP