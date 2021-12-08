Woman keeps on kissing cat, feline’s reaction after each one may crack you up

Pet parents often love to show their affection for their furry babies by cuddling and kissing them. However, do you think the pets like it too? We don’t know about others, but this cute cat is certainly not a big fan of being kissed and that too repeatedly. And the video that captures the cat’s reactions on being kissed is absolutely hilarious.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page called @dontstopmeowing and later re-shared on another Insta page. “I don’t want your love hooman!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a text that reads, “Let’s see how many kisses my cat can take.” The video shows exactly that and the pet’s reaction to the gestures. We won’t give away all the fun, so take a look at the video.

The video, since being shared about 20 hours ago has gathered more than 1.9 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“We almost witnessed a meowder,” joked an Instagram user. “All cat lovers are conditioned to provide our love to those who don’t need it,” shared another. “Her Attitude changes per kiss,” observed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

