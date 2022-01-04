Woman lifts a goat up on her shoulders so he can eat leaves from a tree. Watch

For animals and humans to live in harmony is the way of the world. This video shows a collaborative effort between a goat and a human when the latter helps the former to get some leaves from a tree that he could not have otherwise reached.

Shot in Brazil, the video opens to show a goat resting on a woman's back and she soon asks him if he would like to climb on her back as she takes him to the nearest tree. As the video progresses, the goat hops onto the woman’s back and she lifts him up and carries him to the tree. After the goat reaches the spot that he wanted to, he brings up his face to the tree and munches on some juicy, green leaves.

The woman also looked very overjoyed to have been able to to help the cute little goat reach the leaves that he had been eyeing. The video ends with the goat chewing on some leaves and the woman standing there, holding him with the biggest grin on her face.

Watch it here:

What are your thoughts on this video?