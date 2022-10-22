Woman makes blue idlis using butterfly pea flowers, video sparks chatter

Food colours are often added to different dishes to make them look more appealing. One such video showing a woman making blue-coloured idlis using butterfly pea flowers was recently posted online. Since being shared, the video has created a chatter. While some shared how much they love the colour of the idlis, others were apprehensive about the taste of the food.

The video is posted on an Instagram page called jyotiz_kitchen. “Blue Pea Idli,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the woman plucking some butterfly pea flowers and boiling them. She then strains the mixture and mixes the liquid in idli batter. The end result is beautiful hued blue idlis.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also received close to 32,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few also expressed their wonder about the flowers being edible.

“Guys chill out, these flowers are edible and they're used in teas as well,” wrote an Instagram user. “But why? Why? Why? God. Just let things be,” disagreed another. “Very nice,” shared a third. “Does it have a normal taste or does it taste different,” asked a fourth. To which, the original poster replied, “As usual like white idli.”