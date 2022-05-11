Woman pauses wedding ceremony midway for this strange reason. Watch viral video

If you are a regular on social media, you must have seen countless videos of couples getting married. However, this video of a woman who stopped her wedding ceremony midway because of a really strange reason is something which you must have never watched. It could be the stuff of nightmares for many but the way the woman handled the situation and laughed it off is delightful to watch.

The video was posted by Becky Jefferies, a Dubai-based digital creator, on her Instagram account five days ago. It has got more than 3.13 lakh views so far. “That one time I forgot half of my wedding dress when I walked down the aisle,” says the text on the video. The woman was about to say her vows when she tells the person officiating the wedding to pause for a moment. She realises that she is missing an attachment to her dress. She took the mic and announced, “I just realised when I got to the end of the aisle that I’m missing half of my dress. Maybe I could put it on now.” The woman then says that she had a dream two nights ago that she did this and walked on the aisle without it. A woman then brings the train of her wedding dress and she wears it. In the end of the video, she says “we can resume now” as the guests cheer for her.

“That one time I had to grab the mic, pause my wedding ceremony and finish getting dressed at the alter. Exactly how it played out in my nightmares. Not at all how I imagined the wedding would go, but none of us will forget it this way. Thanks to all of you who laughed along with me that day,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“OMG Babe,you handled it like a queen, so gorgeous,” commented an Instagram user. “It made the moment even more special and fun,” said another. A third commented, “Becky this was definitely a highlight to my wedding planning career!! Moments we will all never forget!”

What are your thoughts about this video?