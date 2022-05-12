Woman posts lip-syncing video, people say she looks like Alia Bhatt

If you are a regular user of the Internet, you may have seen videos that show lookalikes of celebrities, especially movie stars. There is now a latest inclusion to that category and this video shows a woman who people think looks like Alia Bhatt. There is a chance that when you see the video, the uncanny resemblance of the woman to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor will stun you too.

The woman who goes by the name Celesti Bairagey on Instagram posted the video. The video shows her lip-syncing and grooving to the song Dholna. The hit number first appeared in the 1997 romantic film Dil to Pagal Hai and was sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted on May 1, the video has accumulated nearly 3.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has prompted many to talk about her likeness with Alia Bhatt.

“Aaaiiiillllaaaaa Aliya,” wrote an Instagram user. “Alia Bhatt,” posted another along with the smiling emoji. “2nd Aliya Bhatt,” commented a third. “Looking like Alia Bhatt,” posted a fourth. Many also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

