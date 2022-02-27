Woman pranks husband with cake that looks like burger. Watch his reaction

Everything is cake is a trend that refuses to die down and is still there. If you are a regular user of the Internet, then chances are every now and then you come across posts that show people baking or showing cakes that look entirely like something else. There is now another inclusion to that category and it is a post that shows a woman pranking her husband with a burger that actually is – yes, you have guessed it right, a cake.

Kristy Sarah shared the post on Instagram. “What should I get made into a cake next!?” she wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show a text that reads, “Serving my husband realistic cake and seeing if he notices.” The video then shows the woman showing how the burger is actually a cake. The real fun starts when she calls her husband and places the food in front of him.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered 5.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I need some chickennnn,” wrote an Instagram user along with a few laughing out loud emoticons. “The head movement,” shared another. “Man when your taste buds are prepared for savoury and you get sweet? Your brain short circuits,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?