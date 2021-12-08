Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman pretends to be server to reunite with clueless family after 2 years. Watch
trending

Woman pretends to be server to reunite with clueless family after 2 years. Watch

The video shows a woman who reunites with her family after two years by pretending to be a server.
The woman is seen reuniting with her family after two years, dressed as a server. (instagram/@goodnews_movement)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 10:40 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There is something absolutely heartwarming about the videos that show people reuniting with their families. Those are the clips that more often than not also leave people emotional. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. It is a video that shows a family pretending to be a server to reunite with her family after more than 2 years.

The video is shared on the Instagram page goodnews_movement. “BACK! Simona poses as a waitress to surprise her family at dinner. “‘After 2 years and 7 months. 944 days, I’m back home (in Italy)’,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the woman dressed as a server pretending to take her family’s order. What is heartwarming to watch is the moment they recognise her.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The clip, since being shared, two days ago has gathered more than 97,000 likes, including one from actor Jennifer Garner. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“Dad knew,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s the gramma hug that did it for me,” posted another. “I will never get tired of watching reunion videos. NEVER,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP