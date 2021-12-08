Woman pretends to be server to reunite with clueless family after 2 years. Watch

There is something absolutely heartwarming about the videos that show people reuniting with their families. Those are the clips that more often than not also leave people emotional. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. It is a video that shows a family pretending to be a server to reunite with her family after more than 2 years.

The video is shared on the Instagram page goodnews_movement. “BACK! Simona poses as a waitress to surprise her family at dinner. “‘After 2 years and 7 months. 944 days, I’m back home (in Italy)’,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the woman dressed as a server pretending to take her family’s order. What is heartwarming to watch is the moment they recognise her.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared, two days ago has gathered more than 97,000 likes, including one from actor Jennifer Garner. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“Dad knew,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s the gramma hug that did it for me,” posted another. “I will never get tired of watching reunion videos. NEVER,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?