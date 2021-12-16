Woman pretends to give haircut to their dog. Watch the pooch’s sweet reaction

A video of a dog getting a pretend haircut from its human has left people saying aww. The cute video, shared on Instagram, is super entertaining to watch. Chances are, it will leave you with a huge smile too.

The clip was originally posted on the Instagram page of the pooch. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared by another Insta page. “Make me beautipaw pwease,” they wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show the dog sitting still. Within moments, its human puts a cover around the pooch and starts to give it a pretend haircut. What is amazing to watch is how throughout the ‘haircut’ session the dog sits still.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about six hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 8.5 lakh view and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“This is cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” posted another. “You're already beautipaw!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?