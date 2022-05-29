Woman runs like Captain Jack Sparrow at Disneyland until she finds man dressed like him. Watch viral video

A video posted by British comedian Stephanie Booty has gone viral and sparked laughter among people. The hilarious video shows her running around Disneyland like Johnny Depp’s character Captain Jack Sparrow from the film series Pirates of the Caribbean. That, however, is not all. The video also shows how she keeps running until she meets someone dressed like the character.

While sharing the video she posted wrote “Found him” as the caption. Alongside, she also added several hashtags. They are jacksparrow, #piratesofthecaribbean, #disneylandparis, and #disney.

The video opens to a text insert that reads, “Doing the Jack Sparrow run until I find Jack Sparrow.” The video then shows her doing just that until she meets an employee at the theme park dressed like the character. The video ends with both of them imitating Captain Jack Sparrow's iconic run.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 2.6 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various appreciative comments.

“Omg this is the best thing I've ever seen,” shared an Instagram user. “Omg!! This is way too cool,” wrote another. “Legend! Soo wish I was there with you. Have the best time,” expressed a third. “This is the best thing on the internet,” commented a fourth. “Love the moment you both paused and just stared at each other and then start running together,” posted a fifth.

In another post, she also shared a few images with Disneyland’s Captain Jack Sparrow. “The man, the legend, Captain Jack Sparrow. If he ever needs a running double, I’m ya gal” she wrote while posting the pictures.

What are your thoughts on the video?

