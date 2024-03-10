Woman says ‘Alaipayuthey is my parents’ love story’, film’s lead actor R Madhavan reacts

A woman shared on Instagram that the plot of the movie Alaipayuthey, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring R Madhavan and Shalini, is actually her parents’ love story. She even tagged Madhavan in the post, claiming that the film is her parents’ ‘love story from 1994, even before it was Madhavan's in 2000’. Many people started tagging Madhavan in the post, and he eventually shared a reply to the post. Instagram user, who claimed R Madhavan’s Alaipayuthey is her parents’ love story, shared this picture of her parents. (Instagram/@sanjana__nagesh)

“So, one day I went to my mom and asked her how she met appa and that I wanted to listen to their love story. Mom - Do you have some time? Me - Yeah sure. Why? Mom asks for the laptop and asks me to watch Alaipayuthe. Me all irritated say: ‘Please ma, I’m old enough to know my parents’ love story.’ Mom said, ‘Finish the movie and call me…..’,” wrote Instagram user Sanjana Nagesh while sharing the video on the meta-owned platform.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the next few lines, she shared what happened after she watched the film. “A few hours later, I finished the movie and called her. Little did I know that she’d say, “You just watched my love story. It’s our story even before it was theirs.”

“What a feeling it is to have such an adventurous love story and to watch it on the big screen with Maniratran music. The movie was first seen by a few of my dad’s friends, and the first thing they did after watching was call my dad and say: ‘How did Mani Ratnam steal your love story?’ Then they’ve watched it not once but countless times in the theatre for all the feels,” she concluded.

In her post, she also tagged the film’s lead actor R Madhavan. A text insert on the video reads, “Hey Madhavan. If this has reached you, I want you to know that Alaipayuthey was my parents’ love story from 1994, even before it was yours in 2000.”

Before we reveal Madhavan’s reply to this video, take a look at the Instagram user’s parents here:

“Wow, perfect, I’m sure; it has to be a way more romantic story,” wrote R Madhavan while reacting to the video.

R Madhavan's reply to Nagesh's post claiming that Alaipayuthey is her parents' love story. (Screengrab)

Check out how people reacted to the video here:

“After seeing this reel, I literally watched that movie. Really, it’s an awesome love story of your parents,” posted an individual.

Another added, “OMG! They’re so cute.”

“She looks stunning,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Aww. Hugs.”

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over two lakh views. Additionally, the post has received a flurry of likes.

What are your thoughts on this?