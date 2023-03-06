Home / Trending / Woman shares video of Korean father-in-law’s sweet dance session with her Indian aunt

Woman shares video of Korean father-in-law’s sweet dance session with her Indian aunt

trending
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:47 PM IST

The woman took to Instagram to share a video that shows her Korean father-in-law’s sweet dance session with her Indian aunt.

The image shows the woman’s Korean father-in-law dancing with her Indian aunt.(Instagram/@currynkimchi)
The image shows the woman’s Korean father-in-law dancing with her Indian aunt.(Instagram/@currynkimchi)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Weddings are a time of fun and happiness not just for the bride and the groom but their families too. The wedding videos capturing such moments are always heartening to watch. Just like this clip that shows a woman’s Korean father-in-law having a sweet dance session with her Indian aunt. Chances are, the video will make you want to say, “Oh! So adorable.”

Instagram user and Indian bride Shivangi shared the video on her profile called @currynkimchi that she shares with her Korean husband, Jimin. She also added a heartwarming caption along with her post.

“Sasurji definitely stole a lot of hearts that day. PS: He danced a lot and I am forever grateful to him for dancing for us and enjoying even though it was all new for him and his first time in India,” she added.

The video opens to show a text overlay that reads, “POV: My Korean father-in-law and my Indian aunt (Badi mummy) vibing on 90s’ Bollywood song. The clip shows the duo wearing traditional Indian outfits and dancing their hearts out.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has received close to 37,000 views. The video has also accumulated close to 4,200 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Ahhhh at this point I would just scream, this is so adorable,” commented an Instagram user. “Love it love it love it,” shared another. “This is so wholesome,” posted a third. “Aaawwwww. THAT'S SOOOO CUTEEEEE,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out