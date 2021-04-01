Home / Trending / Woman shocked after washing machine explodes in the kitchen
Woman shocked after washing machine explodes in the kitchen

While some were horrified at the unexpected explosion, others expressed their relief that nobody got hurt during the incident.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 02:00 AM IST
The image shows the exploded washing machine.(Facebook/@Laura Birrell)

The Internet is filled with incidents that can leave one terrified and stunned. This post of a shocking explosion shared by a mom from Scotland will leave you with a similar feeling. Shared on Laura Birrell’s Facebook page, the incident may leave you shuddering

“I have often heard don’t leave your washing machine on when you leave the house. Well today I am glad that I did not go out anywhere as my machine literally exploded,” reads the first few lines of the share. The post then details how the machine was on and running and nobody was thankfully around. “With a glass sink drainer unit I thought I bomb had gone off, glass everywhere. That is the machine drum that exploded through the worktop and drainer. Fortunately I was in as smoke started to appear so I quickly switched it off. Not the best Sunday that is for sure. But I will never leave a washing in again when I am out. I can’t even imagine what the outcome would be if myself, Warren or Mark were in the kitchen at the time,” it adds.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on March 28, the post has garnered over 450 shares and several comments. While some were horrified at the unexpected explosion, others expressed their relief that nobody got hurt during the incident. Many wrote that they won’t leave a running washing machine unsupervised ever.

“OMG Laura that is awful. Am glad you were nowhere near it and at home to quickly turn it off. What a fright you must have got,” wrote a Facebook user. “Jeez how scary!! I never leave kitchen appliances on when I’m out - not even the slow cooker. Thank goodness no-one was in the kitchen,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this incident?

