Woman skilfully recreates 20th Century Fox Fanfare theme with food items. Watch

Having musical talent is something only a few people can boast of and this woman in specific has it in plenty. If you are thinking what makes us say so, then think of the videos that show people who can make music out of everyday objects. This woman right here can make music out of food - basic breakfast food items that you wouldn't even take a second look at before eating them.

The creator of these videos is famous on TikTok and also posts these videos to her Instagram page. In the first video, she can be seen frying up a pan filled with mini sausages and salami. Just when she brings in a fork into the frame, people think that she is going to flip the meat using this piece of cutlery. Instead, she proceeds to play the 20th Century Fox Fanfare theme, matching it beat for beat in the most perfect way possible.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on December 12 on Instagram, this video has garnered more than 1,500 likes. It has also accumulated several supportive comments.

“OMG! This is pure talent on some next level,” commented an Instagram user, accompanied by some clapping and laughing emojis. “Genius,” posted another. “So satisfying,” commented a third. “Yes! And I bet it tasted good too,” commented a fourth.

Here’s another such successful an attempt at recreating the same tune but using eggs instead of the other food items.

It was posted four days ago.

What are your thoughts on her musical talent?