Woman speaking 6 languages fluently will make your jaw drop. Watch

Learning and mastering a new language can be a challenging task. But one Indian woman who lives in Japan has mastered not one, two, or three but six languages! She also shared a video of herself speaking these languages. Her clip has impressed many people.

This Indian girl can speak six languages fluently. (Instagram/@krilovee._)

The video shows the woman introducing herself in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Korean, Japanese, and English.

This video was shared by the Instagram handle @krilovee._. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Multilingual Indian girl.”

Watch the video of this woman speaking in six languages here:

This post was shared on August 10. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 14.2 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were left impressed by her skills.

Check out what people are saying about this woman speaking six languages here:

An individual wrote, "Wow, I am also a Bengali girl. Love you from India West Bengal.

A second said, "So perfectly said Bengali and other languages also."

"I am really surprised to see you. I thought you were Japanese. Love from Kolkata," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Your voice is so beautiful. First time I am seeing this video of yours, and then I followed you."

"I understood everything except Korean and Japanese," commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

This isn't the first time that someone has impressed people with their skills of speaking different languages. Earlier, a man had taken over social media for singing the song Kesariya in five different languages.

The video was shared by Instagram user Kush, who can be seen singing the song in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

Since he posted the video of him singing, it gained massive traction and was loved by thousands across the country. Read more about it here.