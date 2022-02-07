Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman spins largest hula hoop, creates world record. Watch impressive video

This video posted on Instagram by the official page of Guinness World Records shows how a woman spins a large hula hoop with a diameter of more than 17 metres.
A screengrab from the video posted by Guinness World Records where a woman spins the largest hula hoop. (instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 06:34 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

World records are always tough to achieve. And the ones that show people balancing or dealing with an object that is way bigger than them, are remarkable. This video that was posted on Instagram by the official page of Guinness World Records, shows how a woman spun a hula hoop that was more than 17 feet long in diameter.

This record was attempted and made by a woman named Getti Kehayova. It was 5.18 metres or 17 feet and 0.25 inches in its diameter. The video shows how the woman visibly struggles and then overcomes this challenge. In the comments section, Guinness World Records clarifies, “The awesome Getti Kehayova from Las Vegas grew up performing in the circus, and is passionate about hula hooping.”

Getti Kehayova told them, “It was quite painful...the hoop is pretty heavy, so every time that revolution comes around...it kind of feels like a punch up against your body." She can be seen wearing an appropriately cushioned jacket for this occasion.

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram around a day ago. Since then the video has garnered more than 1.1 lakh likes. It has also accumulated various comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this feat.

“Looks oddly fun,” commented an Instagram user. Many others took to the comments section to post surprised face emojis. “Must have been heavy but she made it look easy,” complimented yet another individual.

What are your thoughts on this video?

