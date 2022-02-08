Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman staying in Madrid tries Indian food for first time. Watch how she reacts

Content creator Fatima de Tetuan who stays in Madrid posted the video of her trying Indian food for the first time.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the woman on her way to try Indian food for the first time.(Instagram/@fatimadetetuan)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 10:00 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Trying out a new cuisine is always exciting. Probably that is the reason the videos that showcase people eating new dishes often leave others intrigued. Just like this video that shows a woman staying in Madrid trying Indian food for the first time ever.

Content creator Fatima de Tetuan posted the video on her Instagram page. “I can’t believe I haven’t tried any foods in my 20 years of life? Which one should I try next?” she wrote while posting the video. She also shared that the restaurant where she ate Indian food is called UdaiPur and is located in Madrid.

The video opens to show a text “First time trying Indian food” and her repeating the same. The clip then shows her enjoying chicken tikka masala with roti. Almost instantly after putting the food in her mouth, she reacts.

Take a look at the video to see her reaction to tasting Indian food for the first time.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“How did you miss this for that long- but also totally unrelated but I love your reactions lmao,” wrote an Instagram user. “Girl you were wearing WHITE in an Indian restaurant just howww,” joked another. The same notion was echoed by a few others too. “First time? Bruhh Indian food is my go to,” shared a third. “Tikka masala is literally the best food ever,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

