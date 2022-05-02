Woman surprises boyfriend with painting of his parents and daughter. Watch

It is one of the most joyous things in life to become parents. That happiness increases manifold when you share it with your parents. Grandparents spoil their kids and love them so much. Unfortunately, not all people are lucky enough to meet their grandchildren. In a heartwarming video posted on Instagram by the page Good News Correspondent, a man can’t control the tears in his eyes when his partner shows him a painting of his parents and their little girl together. The reason behind it is really heart-melting and may leave you teary-eyed too.

The video begins with the woman showing a beautiful painting of the man’s parents with their little daughter. “Three years ago my boyfriend lost both of his parents. They never got the chance to meet their granddaughter or see their son become a father. So I surprised him with a painted photo of his parents and our little girl together,” says the text on the video. The man gets really emotional when he sees the painting and can’t control the tears in his eyes.

Posted 11 hours ago, the video has got more than 27,000 views so far.

“A beautiful gift,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“What a tender thing—and they were there to help send her here!” commented an Instagram user. “And your daughter will probs remember being with them because she will think it was real,” wrote another user. “Bless his broken heart,” posted a third.

What do you think about this thoughtful and heartfelt gesture?