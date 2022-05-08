Woman surprises husband with his dream pet puppy. Watch

A lot of us often mention some things in passing that we like or want to have in our lives. It is quite frequently that our loved ones make a mental note of it and make sure to get that to happen for us as soon as possible. These are the moments that bring a smile to our faces and become a memory that we can cherish for a lifetime.

Just like this one video that has been shared on Instagram by the official page of Good News Correspondent. This video involves a woman, her husband and an unexpected birthday gift that totally takes him by surprise. There is a good chance that this video will instantly brighten up your day just like the moment did to the man in this video.

“I surprised my husband with his dream dog for his birthday,” reads the text insert that comes along with this video. The share was complete with the caption that reads, “"I told him I spilled something in his truck.” It was complete with the emoji of a laughing face and two hearts. The happiness in the man's face as he sees his new puppy, is definitely unmatched and way too pure for this world.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just six hours ago, and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this man's sweet reaction. It has also received more than 22,000 views on it so far.

An Instagram user pointed out, “I saw the love at first sight moment.” “Really sweet dream dog,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “You sneaky girl! What a surprise.”

Would you get your loved one a puppy for their birthday?