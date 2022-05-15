Woman transforms as Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow. Leaves netizens stunned

There are some amazing talents that people showcase on social media that leave the netizens stunned. Like this makeup artist from the UK that transformed herself into actor Johnny Depp’s character from the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. The woman’s video as Captain Jack Sparrow will leave you lost for words too as she looks uncannily similar to the actor.

The video was posted by UK-based makeup artist Holly Murray on her Instagram account six days ago. It has got more than 5.2 million views so far, making it really viral. The clip will surely leave you stunned as her makeup and expressions look on point with the actor who has been in the news lately because of his ongoing divorce trial with fellow actor Amber Heard.

“I’m Captain Jack Sparrow…SAVVY! Bet you weren’t expecting that. What other transformations should I try?!” says the caption of the video.

“Wow.This is amazing! Love the facials too!” commented an Instagram user. “This is unreal,” posted another along with heart emojis. “You’re incredible,” said a third.

In another video posted by her, she is seen lip-syncing to a few dialogues from the film said by the character Jack Sparrow.

“More Captain Jack Sparrow content because I love him. Who should I cosplay next?!” she captioned the video.

Holly Murray’s Instagram account is filled with videos of her in which she transforms herself into major movie characters such as Joker, The Mask and Pennwise, the antagonist clown from the film IT. She has more than 1.39 lakh followers on Instagram.

