Woman’s ecstatic reaction to passing bar exam will make you want to clap for her

Published on Oct 22, 2022 06:23 PM IST

The video of the women’s ecstatic reaction to passing the bar examination was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the woman waiting for the result of her bar examination.(Instagram/@enigivensunday)
ByTrisha Sengupta

It is a moment of extreme joy to achieve something you have been working hard to accomplish. Once faced with such moments people often react in an emotional way. Just like Instagram blogger Eni Popoola who reacted in an ecstatic way after finding out that she has cleared her bar examination. The video of her reaction is creating a buzz online and may leave you smiling too.

“Esquire. That’s me. I’ll have a lot more to say but right now I’m speechless (and lowkey running late for work). But just like they say at the end of a good Nollywood movie: To God be the glory,” she wrote and shared the video.

The video opens to show her sitting in front of a laptop waiting for her result. Take a look at the video to watch how she reacts when she realises she has passed the examination.

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 4.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 51,000 likes. People took to the comments section to share various reactions.

“Energy!! Congratulations,” posted an Instagram user. “Omg been waiting for this!!!! You are so amazing and I’m so happy for you,” expressed another. “Yes! I was like I hope she kept the sound on because I want to hear the claps again! So proud of you!!,” commented a third. “Okay!!! Felt this in my spirit,” wrote a fourth. Many wrote “congratulations” to show their reactions.

