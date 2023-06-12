Home / Trending / Woman's killer dance moves to Yeh Mera Dil is a must watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 12, 2023 03:36 PM IST

A video of a woman dancing to the song Yeh Mera Dil has taken over social media by storm. Watch the video inside.

The 2006 film Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan, captivated audiences with its compelling storyline and catchy songs. Even today, the song Yeh Mera Dil continues to make people groove to its beats. Recently, a choreography video set to this tune has taken social media by storm.

Woman dances to Yeh Mera Dil.(Instagram/@dhreetivithlani)
Also Read: Women’s dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Manwa Laage leaves viewers spellbound

The video, shared by Instagram user @dhreetivithlani, showcases her dynamic dance performance to Yeh Mera Dil. Filmed in a studio, she is surrounded by a small group of individuals. As the song begins to play, her energy and passion come to life through her spirited dance moves. The onlookers are filled with excitement and cheer her on as she dances her heart out.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked close to 50,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual added, "You are shining with confidence!" A second added, "Kitana mast dance kiya aap, ne hum to deewane ho gaye aapke (You dance so well, I am your fan now)." A third shared, "Damn this girl is slaying so hard." "Me and my mom loved your dance! You're amazing," expressed a fourth.

