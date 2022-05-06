Woman’s video on fashion brand’s lizard-shaped jewellery is hilariously relatable

A content creator’s rant on lizard-shaped jewellery of a fashion brand has turned into a source of laughter for many. Shared on Instagram, the video shows influencer Gopali Tiwari talking about the reptile-shaped jewellery sold at Zara. The video prompted people to post various comments with some sharing how the pieces left them scared.

“Please tag the girl jo ye pehnegi? Also thoughts on Chipkali jewellery,” she wrote while posting the video. The clip shows the jewellery pieces kept on the display inside a store. Tiwari, along with her friends, is seen talking about them.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 26. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This (jewelry) is actually very scary..... I just wonder if Zara is turning to zoora,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’m scared just by looking at it,” posted another. “It is cooool as hell lol,” expressed a third. As the content creator asked, many also tagged others to let them know how they wanted to gift lizard-shaped jewellery to them.

The official Zara online store lists this neckpiece as “Lizard Necklace” which is priced at almost ₹2,000. Made of metal in the shape of a lizard, it has pearl bead appliqués. The bracelet is also made from the same material and is called “Lizard Armband.” It is priced at almost ₹1,800.

What are your thoughts on the video?

