Work from home is just better with 'co-worker' catto, this cat dad agrees. Watch

Work from home might often get boring for some people, especially with reduced interaction. But a cat dad has taken to Instagram to share a video of himself with his adorable feline friend, who he claims is the only ‘co-worker’ that he needs while he is working from home.

The video is a collection of several, tiny snippets from when the cat comfortably and conveniently sat along with its dad while he was working. The man can also be seen enjoying these moments of bonding between him and his catto. The little creature is seen sitting on a chair next to its human or sometimes on his lap while he works on his laptop.

It is quite evident from the duo's body language that they are used to doing this on a regular basis. The cat confidently looks at the camera whenever it is near them. And the man can also be seen smiling from ear to ear. The caption that accompanies this cute cat video reads, “Only co-worker I need.” It is complete with a heart-eyed cat emoji.

Watch it here:

This video was shot in Chicago, Illinois. It was posted on Instagram on January 11. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 40,500 likes and several comments from cat lovers.

“So sweet...such a pretty ginger girl,” complimented an Instagram user. “Nelly looks like an absolute gem of a co-worker & supervisor ex,” commented another individual, followed by a heart-eyed emoji. “This is like the sweetest account ever,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable cat video?

