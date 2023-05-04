World Password Day 2023: Best memes on Twitter that will make you go ROFL

Creating a password that is difficult to guess can be daunting as it needs to be long and should include special characters, numbers, and uppercase letters to guarantee security. While creating a strong password is challenging, remembering it can be a nightmare. As World Password Day is being observed today to encourage people to use strong passwords and practise good password hygiene, we have compiled a few memes below that you will resonate with. World Password Day 2023: A Johnny Lever meme that will crack you up. (Twitter/@Evereview1)

These memes will make you laugh and remind you of the struggles you face when setting and recalling passwords. So sit back with your favourite beverage as you scroll through these rib-tickling memes.

Take a look at some funny memes below:

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a witty post on the occasion of World Password Day. He even urged people to keep their passwords safe.

Delhi Police, known for its on-point social media game, too shared a hilarious meme on World Password Day.

Tech giant Google too shared a screenshot from the 2001 film Ajnabee featuring Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol looking at a screen to talk about secure passwords.

A Twitter user shared a Jhonny Lever meme on World Password Day 2023.

Another shared this rib-tickling meme.

And, this one is surely relatable.

World Password Day is celebrated every year on the first Thursday of May to raise awareness about the importance of strong passwords. Did you relate to any of the above password-related memes? Which one of them made you giggle the most?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON