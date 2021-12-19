‘Bahubali to fire’: Fusion dishes involving momo that created online chatter

For many momo is love. So much so that they love gobbling the round or half-moon shaped pieces of white flour dough, filled with delicious fillings and served with red chilli sauce and mayonnaise at any time. Probably that is why the videos that show people experimenting with the classic dish often become hard for people to digest. So as we are in the last few days of the year, we are looking back at some of such dishes involving momo that created an online chatter.

The first on the list is ‘fire momo’. Sold by an eatery in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the dish is made using tons of sauces and then lighting it on fire for a few seconds. Take a look at the video:

Then there is this dish called momo paratha. We won’t try and explain about the dish, so take a look at the video:

A video of a Delhi eatery serving momos in a kulhad also created a buzz among people and left them with mixed reactions.

The next in the line is this huge momo served with gold flake garnishing.

What are your thoughts about these momo dishes? Would you like to try any of them?

