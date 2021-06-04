‘You are my happiness’: Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday

Tina Ambani took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post to wish happy birthday to her husband Anil Ambani. Her heartfelt note has now prompted people to share various appreciative comments.

“Devoted to the family, a tireless worker, deeply spiritual and remarkably reserved, a source of unconditional support and strength to us all, the wind beneath my wings. This is the man I know and love. Happy birthday Anil… you are my happiness,” she wrote in her post.

Her share is complete with three images. One of the images shows her with her husband and their two sons. Another image is that of the couple and the last picture shows a smiling Anil Ambani.

Since being shared a little over five hours ago, the share has gathered more than 6,300 likes and it has also accumulated several comments. Many wished the businessman on this special day.

“You have left one word while describing him and that is HANDSOME,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a beautiful family,” shared another. “Beautiful,” expressed a third.

