‘You complete me Anil’: Tina Ambani shares heartwarming post on wedding anniversary

If you regularly follow Tina Ambani on Instagram, then you may be aware that she often takes to the platform to share various kinds of posts. Just like this one that she shared about six hours ago for her husband Anil Ambani to wish him a happy wedding anniversary. There is a chance that her heartwarming post will leave you with a smile.

“31 years of loving, living, laughing together, being yin to his yang! Happy anniversary to the most genuine, generous, fabulous husband. You complete me Anil,” she wrote. Her share is complete with a few images. And, one of those pictures is from her wedding day.

Take a look at the post to see what else Tina Ambani shared:

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 8,100 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

Former actor Neetu Kapoor also reacted to the post and wrote, “Happy anniversary to both of you. Love and happiness always.” A few others too wished the couple on their special day, including Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. “Soooooo cuuute you guys,” posted another.

