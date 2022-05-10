Home / Trending / ‘You have a heart of gold’: Dhanashree Verma’s post for hubby Yuzvendra Chahal is all about love. Watch
‘You have a heart of gold’: Dhanashree Verma’s post for hubby Yuzvendra Chahal is all about love. Watch

Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to share a love-filled video and a heartwarming post for Yuzvendra Chahal.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, showcases Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal.(Instagram/@dhanashree9)
Published on May 10, 2022 05:26 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma are among the most-loved couples on Instagram. Since their wedding in 2020, the duo has been posting various videos and images showcasing their love for each other. Just like this recent post that Verma shared for her husband and wrote how he has a “heart of gold.” There is a possibility that her post will leave you saying aww.

Verma posted a video that contains several images and short clips of the couple. The entire video captures their lovely moments. She also shared a heartwarming caption to showcase how much he means to her.

“You have a heart of gold @yuzi_chahal23. It’s hard to find people who wishes well for literally everyone and also motivates them to keep doing well in life. Regardless of the doings, on and off field in life. You’re the man with skills and good deeds. Not everyone can possess that as gracefully as you do. Your smile brightens up even the opponent’s mood. May you always grow in life as I know you deserve it,” she wrote.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted some four hours ago, the share has already gathered more than 2.8 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. While some shared heart emojis, a few others also posted “beautiful” to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video and the post?

