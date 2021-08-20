Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / You’ll relate to this doggo if you get distracted very easily. Watch
trending

You’ll relate to this doggo if you get distracted very easily. Watch

“The most distracted dog on Earth," reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 12:48 PM IST
The image shows a dog named Rosie.(Instagram/@rosie.theposie)

Are you someone who often gets distracted? Then there is a chance that you’ll relate to Rosie, “the most distracted dog on Earth.” There is also a possibility that the video of the furry creature will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video is shared on the pooch’s own Instagram page. The video opens to show a black-furred dog constantly looking here and there without staying still even for a single moment. What makes the video even more delightful is the dog’s expression.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the clip:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than 4,100 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people. Some also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“She is very busy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hello gorgeous,” shared another. “So adorable,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Doggo chooses his son’s name in cute video. Netizens love it

Land urchin meets sea pups in zoo. Adorable interaction is too cute to handle

Cops in Oklahoma respond to call of finding ‘body in river’. Then this happens

Man gobbles 20,000 calorie burger in just four minutes. Video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP