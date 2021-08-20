You’ll relate to this doggo if you get distracted very easily. Watch

Are you someone who often gets distracted? Then there is a chance that you’ll relate to Rosie, “the most distracted dog on Earth.” There is also a possibility that the video of the furry creature will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video is shared on the pooch’s own Instagram page. The video opens to show a black-furred dog constantly looking here and there without staying still even for a single moment. What makes the video even more delightful is the dog’s expression.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the clip:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than 4,100 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people. Some also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“She is very busy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hello gorgeous,” shared another. “So adorable,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

