YouTuber Nikocado Avocado undergoes surgery to shed 5 kg loose skin after dramatic 113 kg weight loss transformation

YouTuber Nikocado Avocado, known for his viral Mukbang videos, has provided a major health update following his shocking 250-pound (113.4 kg) weight loss transformation. The content creator, whose real name is Nicholas Perry, recently revealed that he underwent body lift surgeries to remove excess skin after shedding a significant portion of his weight. Nikocado Avocado kept his transformation hidden for months by posting pre-recorded content.(Instagram/@real_nikocado)

After years of excessive eating that made him one of the internet’s most controversial figures, Nikocado surprised fans last year by unveiling his drastic transformation—dropping from 30 stone (190 kg) to just 13 stone (82 kg). However, in a recent video, he shared that he had to undergo surgery to remove 10 pounds of loose skin, describing it as a necessary step in his journey.

Despite his fear of medical procedures, Nikocado decided to seek treatment from Dr. Timothy Katzen, one of the most renowned plastic surgeons in the U.S. The surgery was a success, though the YouTuber admitted that the recovery was challenging, particularly since he was unable to shower for a month.

Overjoyed with the results, Nikocado expressed his gratitude for the procedure, stating: “If you told me ‘you’re going to have to do it a second time to keep these results,’ I totally would. It’s so worth it.”

Nikocado Avocado is known for his extreme Mukbang videos, where he consumed massive quantities of food on camera. Originally a vegan content creator, he transitioned to high-calorie eating challenges, rapidly gaining both weight and internet fame. His over-the-top personality, dramatic meltdowns, and chaotic eating habits made him one of the most controversial figures in the Mukbang community. Over the years, his health became a topic of concern among fans, as he documented his drastic weight gain and the toll it took on his well-being. However, Nikocado shocked the internet by revealing a 113 kg weight loss, marking a dramatic shift in his content and personal journey.

