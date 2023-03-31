YouTuber tips a car to a waitress, netizens have mixed reactions

When going to a restaurant, it is common for many for people to give tips. While you may give a tip to a certain amount, have you ever seen someone giving an car? Sounds unbelievable, right? Recently, YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, tipped a car to a waitress. MrBeast is famous for giving lavish and expensive gifts to strangers, he often even records and shares his interactions which are viewed by millions. However, this time, the video of him giving a car has received mixed reactions from netizens. MrBeast tips a car to a server.(Instagram/@MrBeast)

In a video shared on his Instagram, you can see MrBeast asking a server what's the biggest tip she has ever received. The waitress replies that she has been given $50 once. Then, MrBeast surprises her and says, "Has anyone ever tipped a car?" He even hands her the car keys, as seen in the video. The waitress is taken aback and is at a loss for words. Further in the clip, they both go and take a look at the car, which is parked outside the restaurant.

"Amy's been getting to work without a car for months, thanks to you we changed that," wrote MrBeast in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the post below:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 10.6 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "RESPECT!!! You're doing good work in this world." A second person wrote, "You are such an amazing human." "So awesome!! You changed someone's life in an instant," added a third.

In contrast to these comments, a user wrote, "This is fake." Another person added, "Sorry, but I refuse to believe this is real. How do you give someone a car? The girl said she doesn't even know how to drive!!" "So question right, cause then she'd have to pay for car insurance, kinda putting her in a worst financial situation. How does that work with getting a new car?" added a third. A fourth wrote, "Nah, this is scripted."