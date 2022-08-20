Yuvraj Singh adds Bollywood twist to weekend vibes by grooving to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye

Weekend is here and people are celebrating the off days in various ways. If you are someone who is still looking for ideas on how to spend your weekend, then here is a video shared by Yuvraj Singh that may give you some clue. The video shows him grooving to the Bollywood song Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye. The hit song is from the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. Featured on Govinda and Raveena Tandon, the song by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan is still a fan favourite.

Singh while sharing the video wrote just two words. “Weekend vibes,” he posted. The clip opens to show him dressed in a white shirt and a pair of denims. He is seen grooving to the song. Within some moments, he starts climbing down a flight of stairs while enjoying the song.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 9.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered close to 1.8 lakh likes and counting. Many took to the comments section to share their reactions to the video.

“Wow Paji,” posted an Instagram user. “Chilling paaaji,” shared another. “Wow yuvi Paaji,” expressed a third. “King,” wrote a fourth. People also posted fire or heart emoticons to show their reactions. What are your thoughts on the video?