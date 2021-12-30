Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yuvraj Singh reacts to Sania Mirza’s funny video about husband Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share a video involving her husband Shoaib Malik that prompted a response from Yuvraj Singh.
The image, taken from the Instagram video that prompted a response from Yuvraj Singh, shows Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 02:24 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Sania Mirza often takes to Instagram to take part in various social media trends. In her latest post she did the same and also roped in her husband Shoaib Malik. She shared a video that has gathered comments from many, including one from former cricketer Yuvraj Singh. There is a chance that Mirza’s video and Singh’s reply, both will leave you chuckling.

“He thinks I can’t see his expressions,” Sania Mirza wrote about her husband Shoaib Malik while sharing the video. She also shared two hashtags - #reelsinstagram and #reelitfeelit.

We won’t give away the fun by giving away what the video shows, so take a look:

The video, since being posted a day ago, has gathered more than 1.8 lakh likes and counting.

While reacting to the post Yuvraj Singh wrote “He’s right” along with a zany face emoticon. Many also posted laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

“Hahahahah you guys are amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahaha,” shared another. “Shoaib bhai's expressions on point!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Sania Mirza about her husband Shoaib Malik that prompted a response from Yuvraj Singh?

