Chahal lip-syncs to dialogue from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa movie along with teammates

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is known for showing his quirky side on social media. He is popular for making videos lip-syncing to famous dialogues. In his latest Instagram Reel, the leg-spinner is seen enacting a dialogue from Allu Arjun’s superhit movie Pushpa: The Rise along with fellow cricketers Navdeep Saini and Harpreet Brar. In the clip, the trio are sitting in a team bus as Chahal lip-syncs to the famous dialogue ‘Pushpa naam sunn ke flower samjhe kya’ before the camera moves to Navdeep Saini and Harpreet Brar.

“Fire hun main,” Chahal captioned the video and tagged both the cricketers. The video has already received more than 2.4 million views.

Watch the entertaining clip below:

The comments section of the video was flooded with fire emojis. “Wah Yuzi bhai,” an Instagram user commented. “Hahahhahah nice one,” said another.

Yuzvendra Chahal a few days ago had enacted another dialogue from Pushpa: The Rise movie.

Watch the clip below:

In the recently held IPL mega auction, Rajasthan Royals bought Chahal for ₹6.5 crore while Navdeep Saini was snapped up for ₹2.6 crore. Harpreet Brar was picked by Punjab Kings for ₹3.80 crore.

Team India is currently in Lucknow as they get ready to take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 series. The first match takes place on February 24 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

